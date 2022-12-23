Former Chelsea boss Grant named as Zambia’s new coach

By AFP

Former Chelsea manager Avram Grant was on Thursday named as the new coach of Zambia and ordered to take the country back to “the elite of the African game”.

Grant, who has also coached West Ham and the Ghana national team, signed a two-year contract and succeeds Aljosa Asanovic who quit over a pay dispute.

The 67-year-old’s first task is to qualify Zambia for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations having missed out on the last three editions.