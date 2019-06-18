Former Deputy Home Affairs Minister Mguni dies

Former Deputy Home Affairs Minister and Zanu PF official Obedingwa Mguni has died

By Staff Reporter

FORMER Deputy Home Affairs Minister Obedingwa Mguni reportedly collapsed and died late Tuesday. Mguni a senior Zanu PF official in Matabeleland South.

Mguni was also currently serving as Zanu PF deputy Chief Whip in Parliament.

While officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were not immediately available for comment, New Zimbabwe.com sources close to the party confirmed that indeed he had passed away.

It is believed President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is currently in Mozambique for the US-Africa summit had been briefed.

Home Affairs Minister Cain Mathema refused to comment on the issue.

“I am not the Minister of Information am I,” said Mathema when contacted for comment.

Details where still sketchy late Tuesday night.