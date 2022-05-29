Former Finance Minister Kuruneri dies

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

FORMER Finance Minister Dr Christopher Kuruneri has died.

According to a family statement Kuruneri died on Saturday after a long illness.

He was 73.

The statement released Sunday reads: “The Kuruneri family is gratefully overwhelmed by the flood of heart-warming messagesof condolence, support and love from friends and family.

“The family is asking for some privacy during this very difficult timeto deal with their loss. They will issue a further notice to announce funeral arrangements once finalised.”

Kuruneri was dismissed as minister in 2004 facing charges of funneling millions of funds to buy a mansion in South Africa.

After spending a year in remand prison he was later granted bail and acquitted by the High Court in 2007.