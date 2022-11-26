Former Harare City Council top official barred from office despite acquittal in US$130k fraud case

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

FORMER City Council Human Resources director, Cainos Chingombe was Thursday barred from his office despite having been cleared of wrongdoing in a case he was accused of abusing US$130 000 council funds.

In a notice to Human Capital heads seen by NewZimbabwe.com, Chingombe said he was resuming duties as the department’s director.

The communication was dated November 22, 2022.

“I hereby advise that I have resumed my normal duty as the human resources director, the letter reads.

However, acting town clerk, Engineer Phakamile Moyo wrote a memo to Chingombe and copied to chamber secretary, mayor and head of public safety stating that Chingombe could not return to work.

He argued the embattled director should not set foot at Town House.

“In reference, thereto please be advised that my letter to you dated 15 November 2022 still stands.

“As such you are ordered to stop reporting for duty with an immediate effect pending the commencement and finalisation of the negotiations process.

“You will be invited for the negotiations within the next three days” said the acting town clerk.

“Your purported resumption of duties is, therefore, a blatant violation of council resolution of 20 October 2022.”

Based on a letter from the Local Government Board dated September 14, 2022, the acting town clerk advised Chingombe to immediately vacate office.

Chingombe was jointly charged with former city council finance director, Tendai Kwenda, accused of transferring US$130 000 from the local authority’s Traditional Beer Levy Account into their respective bank accounts, and buying top-of-the-range cars.

A local magistrate acquitted the duo after noting the State failed to provide evidence accused persons committed the alleged offences.