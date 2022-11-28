Former health minister Obadiah Moyo’s daughter Shashl, ex lover Levels entangled in revenge porn scandal 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

SONGBIRD Ashleigh Moyo, popularly known as Shashl, has pressed charges against her ex-lover and music producer Tafadzwa Kadzimwe aka Levels, co-owner of Mbare’s Chillspot Records.

Shashl (23) is former Health minister Obadiah Moyo’s daughter.

Over the weekend, social media was awash with the two’s sex tape which is believed to have been deliberately leaked by Levels to blackmail Shashl after she ended their relationship.

Before the sex tape, nude pictures of the music producer had been leaked and he issued an apology saying his phone was hacked.

However, Shashl told State media that his phone was not stolen, Levels was a bitter man intentionally leaking their explicit content to embarrass her.

She also claimed that she was manipulated and forced into the relationship by Levels who also raped her at times.

“He forced me into the situation. He would force me to sleep with him when I didn’t want to.

“It started on social media when people were saying Levels and Shashl are dating, yet we were not.

“He is actually the one who posted that story. Later on, he started to corner me to sleep with him.

“I refused on several occasions before he threatened me that he would not record my music,” Shashl claimed.

The songstress also said she was pressing charges against Levels and described him as a violent man.

“I am pressing charges against him. He boasts that nothing can be done against him. I did not know how to say it but I was in trouble as he was blackmailing me.

“He is bragging that he is untouchable. He is violent, he forced me into sex, it was actually more like rape.

“I was left with no option but to report the matter to the police so that the truth would be known.”

Meanwhile, an alleged police memo has gone viral showing that Shashl has reported the case at Borrowdale Police Station.

Reports also claim Levels has gone missing.