Injury forces Nyoni into early retirement

FORMER Highlanders and Caps United winger Gabriel Nyoni has been forced into retirement about a year-and-a-half since he sustained an injury while in the colours of South African second-tier club Cape Umoya United.

Nyoni, who spent a season at Maritzburg, sustained a lisfranc injury during a South African second-tier match against Richards Bay FC.

He was subsequently told that his future is uncertain after two wires and three screws were inserted into his foot.

After months of rehabilitation, the 29-year-old player has confirmed that he has now retired from the game.

While he has been away from football, Nyoni, who holds a marketing degree from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) has gone into business to ensure he has something to fall back on.

In an emotional post on Facebook, Nyoni said: “I have officially retired from football. Fourteen months of specialist and rehab treatment hasn’t yielded the expected result. I tried my best. I appreciate all the support you gave me During my football career. Highlanders fans you are special, always family. Caps United fans, you welcomed me like your own. Maritzburg united you gave me a better chance in life. Cape United, you took great care of me.”

He also paid tribute to coaches and administrators who have assisted him in his career: “Special thanks to Joseph Sibindi, Mpikelelo Sibindi, Kelvin Kaindu, Lloyd Chitembwe, Bongani Mafu, Madinda Ndlovu, Mr Farook Kadodia, Farai Jere, Eric Tinkler, Roger De Sa, Nhlanhla Dube, Professor Ronnie Schloss,” Nyoni said.

Nyoni played his football for Highlanders and Caps United in Zimbabwe, and then joined Maritzburg United in 2019. He was with the Team of Choice for a season before leaving for Cape Umoya.