Former MDC MP joins Zanu PF, takes a dig at ‘selfish’ Chamisa

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

FORMER Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Chegutu West legislator, Takalani Matibe has defected to the ruling party, Zanu PF.

To seal his move to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s party, Matibe recently graduated from the Chitepo School of Ideology at Dadaya National Youth Training Centre in Midlands after undergoing Marxist indoctrination, among other teachings.

Before his latest decision to change political allegiance, the ex-MDC MP (2008-2013) was now a member of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

In 2023, he contested the Chegutu West parliamentary election as an independent candidate and lost.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com Wednesday, Matibe said his shift was motivated by the realisation that Mnangagwa and Zanu PF were “unstoppable and ushering infrastructural developments while the opposition was disintegrating.”

“My decision to join Zanu PF was motivated by the fact that Zanu PF is unconquerable, and no amount of opposition political activism can dislodge it for a very long time. Besides, there is no longer an opposition party to talk about in Zimbabwe.

“So, instead of opposing for the sake of it, l felt the need to join Zanu PF under the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa who is building roads, dams and other infrastructure which wasn’t the case during the late former president Robert Mugabe’s era,” said Matibe.

He took aim at former CCC leader, Nelson Chamisa describing him as selfish and leading opposition activists astray to seek personal glory.

“Look at how Nero (Chamisa) was sidelining some of us in the whole agenda. I need to be relevant to my country and play my part in building it, so l joined the ruling party which is inclusive and concerned about development.”