Former MDC Senator Dies

The late Agnes Mloyi with MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa (left) and VP Welshman Ncube

By Bulawayo Correspondent

MDC Alliance former Bulawayo provincial chairperson Agnes Mloyi has died.

Mloyi who was also a former Senator for Bulawayo died Wednesday.

She had been unwell for some time but was a member of the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa.

The MDC Alliance Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Swithern Chirowodza confirmed her death.

“I am very saddened to announce the death of our long serving cadre MaMloyi. She was a very hardworking and loyal cadre. As Bulawayo province, we have lost a true heroine of our party and country,” said Chirowodza.

He said burial arrangements are still to be availed.

Mloyi was elected the MDC-T’s Bulawayo provincial chairperson in 2006. She relinquished the post in 2011. She also served as a senator from 2006 to 2013.