Former MP Biti given a wholly suspended jail term, fined US$300 for assaulting Russian businesswoman

By Staff Reporter

FORMER Harare East MP Tendai Biti has escaped jail after he was given a wholly suspended six months jail term.

The top lawyer was also fined US$300 and risks going to jail for three months upon failure to pay.

This following his conviction for verbally assaulting a Russian national Tatiana Aleshina in 2020.

Giving her reasons for sentencing, Harare magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti said the idea for sentencing is to rehabilitate offenders.

She also took into consideration that Biti had apologised among other reasons.

Muchuchuti however said Biti’s apology was not genuine.

“This conviction is not the first by the accused. The incident happened at court. The court will take into consideration that the offence was not premeditated.

“The accused is a legal practitioner and should know how to handle himself. He ought to have controlled his emotions.

“The court will frown on his behaviour considering the titles he holds,” she said.

Muchuchuti also said she is surprised that Biti is complaining that the trial took too long adding that he wasted the court’s time.

“The delay is largely attributed to the accused’s conduct.

“In this case it has already been said that sentencing guidelines do not apply.

“It is a fact there was no physical assault. Certainly a custodial sentence will be too harsh.

“Community service in my view should be reserved for serious cases. Community service will be too harsh.”

“There is no doubt that the assault affected the complainant in several ways.”