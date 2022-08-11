Former Mutare Mayor Mudehwe dies

Spread This News

By Felix Matasva, Manicaland Correspondent

THE first executive mayor for Mutare, Lawrence Mudehwe, who served for more than 13 years at the helm of the Civic Center, died on Wednesday.

The cause of his death is not yet known.

Zanu PF Mutare District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairman, Binali Yard, confirmed Mudehwe’s death, saying he was popular because of his dedication to duty.

According to Yard, mourners are gathered at his New Dangare home in Sakubva High Density Suburb awaiting funeral arrangements.

Mudehwe was a member of Zanu PF’s National Consultative Assembly.

Before being elected as an executive mayor from 1995 to 2003, he served as a mayor on ceremonial basis from 1990 to 1995.

Former Mutare City Council human resources manager, Aron Chemvura, said the Pungwe Water Pipeline project was an exhibition of Mudehwe’s stewardship.

“That momentous achievement is brought into sharp focus if you compare it with councilors who succeeded him and struggled to do a mere Christmas Pass Dangamvura Water Pipeline project,” Chemvura said.

The late former mayor is celebrated for spearheading the Pungwe Water Project, which was set up by Skanska, a Swedish company.

The project saw the eastern border city drawing water from Pungwe River through gravitational flow.