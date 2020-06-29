Former NSSA boss hauled to court over $200 000 debt

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

FORMER National Social Security Authority (Nssa) general manager Elizabeth Chitiga is in trouble with the law after she allegedly failed to repay a $200 000 housing loan balance advanced to her when she was still in office.

Chitiga has been taken to the High Court by Nssa which is seeking an order forcing her to settle $201 581, 73 plus interest for an upmarket house she built in Harare’s Borrowdale low density suburb.

Takudzwa Takawira, Nssa corporate secretary, deposed an affidavit on behalf of the authority saying Chitiga applied for a housing loan on February 9, 2017 and received batches of $415 130, 80.

Chitiga would repay the loan through monthly instalments of $1 753, 77 but, on April 6, 2018 her employment contract was terminated and she instituted proceedings to challenge the decision in the High Court.

The application was subsequently dismissed on June 5, 2018 and to date, Chitiga has paid $77 050 and another lump sum repayment received from her terminal benefits amounting to $184 006, 06 after deduction of tax by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority.

“Despite these payments the housing loan still remains outstanding,” Takawira said.

“The respondent (Chitiga) is in breach of the terms of the housing loan contract because she is no longer abiding by her obligation to make monthly instalments towards liquidation of the housing loan.

“As at August 31, 2019 the respondent’s indebtedness to the applicant (Nssa) amounted to $201 581, 73…having been terminated the respondent’s entire remaining loan balance became immediately due and payable.”

Takawira said Chitiga’s lawyers and Nssa entered into a deed of settlement and proposed that the loan would be settled by $8 399 instalments and the debt quantum was not in dispute.

On February 10 this year, Chitiga’s lawyers then drafted a deed of settlement and on March 16, they communicated that they had delayed because she had undergone a major medical operation.

However, there has been no further communication since January.