Former prospectors president forms new union

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe Prospectors Association (ZPA) president Samson Dzingwe has formed a new prospectors association after his unhappy exit from the mainstream group.

Dzingwe in an exclusive interview with this publication said the new association was called Zimbabwe Prospectors Union (ZPU).

His said the new association has been formed so as to continue with the agenda to represent prospectors in the country.

Dzingwe recently resigned from ZPA, an association he founded, following his suspension from the association “on suspected misconduct, abuse of office and violation of our constitution.”

He dismissed his suspension then as a non-event.

“After having faced this rebellion, I have decided to step down and resign from Zimbabwe prospectors Association leadership and membership with immediate effect,” he said then.

“I am a founding member of ZPA. I formed the association. However, after seeing the events of recent days, I have decided to step down for someone else.”

ZPA was set to go for an elective congress next month.

Dzingwe, during the end of his tenure as ZPA president, took Mines Minister Winston Chitando to task over the sidelining of the prospectors in the ongoing Mines and Minerals Bill public consultations.

He went to the extent of writing to President Emmerson Mnangagwa registering disquiet in the way the minister was allegedly sidelining some key critical stakeholders in the process.

This was after Chitando had publicly said his ministry was going to take input only from the Zimbabwe Miners Federation.

Against this background, Dzingwe said the reason of forming the new association is, “to pursue and represent fully prospectors concerns in regards to mines and minerals bill which in few days prospectors have been subjected to some betrayals and underhand operations in trying to undermine their representation of their valid concerns in the coming mines and minerals bill consultation meeting through compromised lukewarm Associations claiming and clamour to represent all stakeholders concerns when themselves are in a compromised state and know little about the effects of the bill if passed without exhaustive consultation of all stakeholders.”

Dzingwe declared that his new association was a standalone union which is not going to be subjected to any other union.

“ZPU will never submit its concerns to ZMF but will represent itself as an organisation other than subjecting itself to an association that knows nothing about our concerns,” he said.

In the interim executive Dzingwe is going to deputised by Smelo Siziba while Mayor Rimbo is the Secretary General, the Deputy Secretary General is Docas Haurovi, in charge of the Union’s purse is Moses Musengeya.

Committee members are Irvine Master and Macleo Dangarembwa.