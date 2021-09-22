Former PSC Chair Mariyawanda Nzuwah Dies

Spread This News











By Thandiwe Garusa

FORMER long-serving Public Service Commission chairman Mariyawanda Nzuwah has died.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced Nzuwah’s death Tuesday.

“An eminent academic, Dr Nzuwah’s early scholarly works were in nationalist research in support of the liberation struggle. As a committed cadre, he placed his professional skills and career at the disposal of the struggle and his country soon after the attainment of our independence,” Mnangagwa said in a condolence message.

“The late Dr Nzuwah will be remembered in the annuls of our Bureaucracy as the first indigenous person to Chair the Public Service Commission making him a longest-serving member of the Commission to date. He distinguished himself by ably superintending over the transformation of our Civil Service from a colonial bureaucracy serving minority interests to placing it at the service of the majority of our people in a post-Independent Zimbabwe,” Mnangagwa said.

“On behalf of the ruling party, ZANU PF, Government, my family and on my own behalf. I express deep sorrow and grief to the Zuwah family, especially to Mrs Nzuwah and the children who have lost a devoted husband, loving father, and guardian. May they take comfort from the knowledge that the nation joins them in mourning his loss. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he said.

Nzuwah served as PSC boss for 26 years after taking over from Malcolm Thompson in 1992.