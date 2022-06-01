Former spy boss Arthur Fraser lays criminal complaint against Ramaphosa

Spread This News

eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Former State Security Agency Head Arthur Fraser has laid a criminal complaint against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The complaint relates to the alleged theft of money, which he says was hidden on Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

Fraser also alleges that suspects, colluding with Ramaphosa’s domestic worker, stole around 4 million US Dollars.

He says the suspects were kidnapped and interrogated on the President’s property and later bribed for their silence.

Fraser says Ramaphosa concealed the crime from both the police and SARS.

Fraser says the alleged burglary happened on 09 February 2020.

The former spy boss also claims to have supporting evidence that includes photographs, bank accounts, video footage and names.

