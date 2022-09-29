Former State VP Mohadi using govt resources to campaign for Zanu PF

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

A MINISTRY of Local Government and Public Works leaked internal memorandum has revealed that the State was channeling scarce resources to finance the ruling party Zanu PF’s campaign activities, ahead of next year elections.

The revelation exposes the long held position President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration fails to distinguish between government and party business.

A memo dated September 28 gleaned by NewZimbabwe.com shows that the Department of Traditional Leadership Support Services in the ministry has approved the allocation of 1 960 litres of fuel to Zanu PF’s second vice president, Kembo Mohadi for use during his scheduled campaign visits to Mashonaland Central province.

According to the document, Mohadi will tour the province from 4 to 12 October.

“The following urgent department activities (including Mohadi ‘s tour) have been authorised to draw fuel and travel and subsistence allowances ,” wrote the traditional leadership support services to the ministry’s Acting Director of Administration.

Also authorised was the allocation of 3 000 litres of fuel for the installations of Chiefs Nemamwa and Neshakwe.

The selection meeting of Chief Chirumanzu was also allocated 940 litres of fuel, while the installation Chief Benhura in Mashonaland Central was allocated 2 260 litres of fuel, according to the internal memo.

Mohadi, who disgracefully resigned from his job following a sex scandal involving his female aides, was relegated to doing party business. He is currently on a whirlwind tour of provinces meeting traditional leaders and urging them to cow their subjects to vote for Zanu PF in the impending general elections.

Zanu PF has repeatedly been accused of abusing State resources to oil its campaign machinery before, during and after elections.