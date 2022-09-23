Former Studio 263 actress Tinopona Katsande diagnosed with cervical cancer, encourages women to undergo VIAC screening

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

MEDIA personality Tinopona Katsande has revealed that she was diagnosed with stage 1 cervical cancer and currently receiving treatment.

Katsande, popular for her role as Joyce Huni in yesteryear drama series, Studio 263 said she had had a ‘torrid time physically, mentally and emotionally’ but was hopeful of a recovery.

The ZiFm radio host also suffers from endometriosis, a condition in which cells that normally line the uterus, grow outside it.

In a series of Facebook posts, Katsande affectionately known as Tin Tin encouraged women to go for cervical cancer screening.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02wAZEzFxvzooEUE4Bjahsj2fCLxuWBTW1HnWEqNHWYhEq6Jirk82KBXeM6Wpd9d3El&id=100000830828452

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0Vskr1T25VoNrmKT7zyjZKPAoownEJERVE914DNrbBXLRsAPdrmZSn2Q6iUKGn1z9l&id=100000830828452