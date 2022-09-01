Former Vice President Mphoko’s son arrested for allegedly raping niece aged 12

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

POLICE in Bulawayo Wednesday arrested Siqokogela Mphoko, the son of the country’s former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko on rape allegations.

He is accused of raping his 12-year-old niece.

Police confirmed Siqokogela‘s arrest.

“Siqokoqela Mphoko was Wednesday arrested by police in Bulawayo and will appear in court. He was arrested over rape charges,” said Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

Earlier Wednesday morning Mphoko was quoted on Facebook saying he was handing over himself to police.

“I believe in the judiciary system, so now I am on my way to Hillside Police Station to hand myself in as we speak,” he said.

“I am asking for your prayers and I am asking for your support. I thank you for your love and your understanding.”

At the time of publishing, it was not immediately clear if the matter had appeared before the courts amid unconfirmed reports suspect had fled from police custody, and in hiding.