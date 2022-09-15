Former VP Mphoko’s rape accused son granted ZW$15 000 bail

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

A Bulawayo High Court Judge, Justice Martin Makonese has granted former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko’s son, Siqokoqela, ZW$15 000 bail.

Siqokoqela, who was arrested two weeks ago for allegedly raping his 12-year-old niece, has been in remand prison since his initial court

appearance.

Justice Makonese granted Mphoko the bail following an application through the accused’s lawyer Thabekhulu Dube.

The court ordered Mphoko to surrender his passport as well as title deeds for his house.

He was also instructed to reside at his given address until the matter is finalised.

Allegations are that sometime between July and August this year, Mphoko raped the girl three times in Bulawayo’s Hillside suburb.