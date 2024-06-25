Former Warriors coach Brito backs Magaya for ZIFA presidency

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

Former Highlanders and Warriors coach Baltermir Brito believes Yadah Stars owner prophet Walter Magaya should be the next ZIFA president.

Brito led the Warriors on an interim basis last year during the World Cup Qualifiers matches against Rwanda and Nigeria, picking a point in each game.

Sharing his opinion on who should be the next ZIFA boss Brito said, “I’m doing this post because my feelings and nature are stronger than anything else.

“I look to Zimbabwe as one of the countries with more football talent that I worked with during my career as a football coach, was one of the best surprises during my lifetime even because of how good I felt there.

“As my second home country, I follow all news and movements related, for a long time I looked at Prophet Magaya as one of great minds and visionaries in Zimbabwe and because of it seeing him related with the position of ZIFA boss gives me hope that finally the football there can win another dimension.

“Let’s hope that ZIFA after this election is in good hands.”

Although Magaya has not openly declared his interest in leading the country’s football governing board, several reports have revealed that he is interested in the post.

Other than Magaya, veteran football commentator Charles Mabika, former top referee who is now CAF instructor Felix Tangawarima, former CAPS United owner Twine Phiri and businessman Brighton “Panjap” Ushendibaba are some of the names linked with the top ZIFA post.