Chipezeze released by Baroka FC

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze has been released by South African club Baroka FC as the club seeks to reduce their wage bill after being relegated from the DStv Premier League.

A fan favourite at the club, the Zimbabwean became Baroka’s first choice on his arrival in 2018. He made thirty-one appearances during his debut campaign on the south-side of Limpopo, helping his team to a Telkom Knockout triumph.

The 32-year-old’s heroic performance in the cup competition earned him the Goalkeeper of the Tournament gong at the 2018/19 PSL Awards.

Chipezeze remained Bakgakga’s first-choice keeper for the following season and was named one of the club’s captains in 2020.

Despite losing his place in the starting lineup to South African Oscarine Masuluke during the 2020/2021 season, Chipezeze remained one of the top earners at the club.

The former Warriors international struggled for game time in the next season, prompting his release as Baroka braces for life in South Africa’s second-tier league.