Former Zanu PF MP Keith Guzah Dies

By Staff Reporter

FORMER Zanu PF Hurungwe West MP and businessman Keith Guzah has died.

He died at his Harare home after a short illness.

He is the past president of the Affirmative Action Group (AAG).

Businessman and Zanu PF MP Philip Chiyangwa confirmed Guzah’s death.

“I can confirm that Cde Guzah has passed on at his home after a short illness as there are no prior conditions that I am aware of,” he said.

Justice Minister and Zanu PF Mashonaland West provincial chairman Ziyambi Ziyambi also confirmed the former legislator’s death.