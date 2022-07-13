Former Zanu PF youth leader says only Chamisa or Kasukuwere can save Zim; claims Zanu PF members waiting on exiled Tyson to contest in 2023

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

FORMER Zanu PF youth leader Godfrey Tsenengamu has made sensational claims that ruling party members have intimated to him their regret at celebrating the ouster and pursuit of former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere.

Speaking to journalists, Wednesday, Tsenengamu said Zanu PF supporters from Kasukuwere’s home province, Mashonaland central, wanted him to contest at the 2023 polls against their party leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Tsenengamu, who now fronts the Front for Economic Emancipation (FEEZ) said Kasukuwere and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Nelson Chamisa were the only two people with a possibility of saving Zimbabwe from the current political, social and economic turmoil.

“There are two people at the moment who can deliver Zimbabweans from where we find ourselves in, some of us are just helpers and we are only mobilising 10%. These two people are Nelson Chamisa and Saviour Kasukuwere,” said Tsenengamu.

“I went to Mashonaland central some weeks ago and Zanu PF comrades and other political party members were asking me where Kasukuwere is and they are saying you should come back; they regret celebrating your downfall and they want you home.

“The people are saying you are not safe in South Africa, there is a leadership vacuum, and they want you back, I even told them you may face arrests from the ruling party, but they are insisting that you come back home.”

Kasukuwere was part of the G40 faction of Zanu PF which fled the country at the height of the November 2017 coup that toppled late President Robert Mugabe.

Attempts on their lives by the army, which at the time was in support of Mnangagwa’s takeover, were recorded.

Tsenengamu, however, warned Kasukuwere to join ‘progressive’ opposition parties if he so decides to gun for the top post.

He added: “If you come back and join Zanu PF, just know that is your end. In any case they do not want you there. You either come and join other progressive Zimbabweans or start your own journey.

“In 2023, Mnangagwa will lose, if you (Mnangagwa) are the candidate, you will not win. If Mnangagwa does not sort out his mess, he must forget about getting even 40%,” he told journalists.

A former, powerful figure in Zanu PF structures, Tsenengamu was chucked out after attempting to expose shadowy businessman and ruling party benefactor Kudakwashe Tagwirei’s corrupt dealings.