Former Zimbabwe army commander Sigauke appointed ambassador to Tanzania

By Anna Chibamu

FORMER Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) commander, Lt. General David Sigauke has been appointed ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In an Extraordinary Government Gazette issued last Friday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa also appointed deputy Clerk of Parliament Helen Bangawe Dingani as ambassador to the Republic of Tanzania.

Visitor Jerry Mutume was appointed Ambassador to the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Martin Rushwaya announced the new appointments via the publication.

“It is hereby notified that His Excellency, the President in terms of Section 110 (2) (i) as read with Section 204 o f the Constitution of Zimbabwe, appointed Lt. General David Sigauke as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic Democratic of Congo (DRC); Ms Helen Bangawe Dingani Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to the United Republic of Tanzania and Mr Visitor Jerry Mutume Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Equatorial Guinea,” Rushwaya said in the General Notices 432 A, 432B and 432C of 2024 respectively.

Sigauke was retired last year and was replaced by Lt. General Anselem Sanyatwe.

Lt-Gen Sigauke led the ZNA from 2021 after his promotion following the death of his predecessor and national hero, Lt-Gen Edzai Chimonyo.

Before her latest deployment, Dingani was the deputy Clerk of Parliament and a former deputy clerk at the Pan-African Parliament (PAP).