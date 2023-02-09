Former Zimbabwe cricket star Moor named in Ireland’s Test squads

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe international cricketer Peter Moor is set to make his debut for Ireland after being named in their squad for the Test series against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in March and April.

The 32-year-old holds an Irish passport and last played for Zimbabwe in October 2019, having played 49 ODI’s, eight Tests, and 21 T20Is.

He became eligible to play for his adopted country at senior level in October though he was overlooked for the tour of Zimbabwe last month.

Moor has been in good form in Zimbabwe’s domestic cricket circuit. He played an important role in Mountaineers’ successful Pro50 Championship title defence and has followed that up with some solid performances in the ongoing Logan Cup competition.

The former Zimbabwe wicketkeeper-batsman was also in good form in Ireland’s domestic cricket, where he played for Muster Reds which earned him selection to the Ireland Wolves squad.

Ireland are hoping to capitalise on his experience of playing in Bangladesh during his stint with Zimbabwe. He has scored five half-centuries in his eight Tests for the Chevrons, averaging 35.53 in the format.

“He’s [Moor] played a bit of Test cricket in Bangladesh and gives us some experience in that middle order,” Ireland coach Heinrich Malan said.

“He has played international cricket [before], and it’s nice to have someone with that calibre in and around our environment.”

Ireland will play three ODIs, three T20Is and one Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet, Chattogram and Dhaka respectively between March 18 to April 8 before heading to Sri Lanka for a lone Test and two ODIs between April 18-28.

The Test in Bangladesh will be Ireland’s first since July 2019, when they played England at Lord’s. Ireland have played only three Tests – the others being against Pakistan and Afghanistan – since obtaining Full Member status in 2017.

The ODIs against Bangladesh are part of the Super League.