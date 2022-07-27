Former Zimbabwe international makes comeback in Australia

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe international cricketer Solomon Mire has joined Australian side Malvern Cricket Club in the Victorian Sub District Cricket Association in what will be his first high-profile competition since retiring from international cricket three years ago.

The 32-year-old opening batsman and medium pacer retired from international cricket in 2019 but has continued to play club cricket in Australia.

Mire will feature for Malvern Cricket Club in the 2022-2023 edition of the turf cricket competition based in Melbourne, Australia.

In addition to playing club cricket, Mire has also been involved in coaching in Australia after taking up a role as academy and coaching strategy director at Cutting Edge Cricket Academy in Victoria.

Mire hung up his bat in July, 2019 soon after the suspension of Zimbabwe Cricket by the International Cricket Council. He has however since clarified that he had already decided to retire from international cricket before Zimbabwe’s suspension.

He immediately retraced his footsteps back to his base in Australia.

Mire made his cricket debut for Centrals in 2007, scoring 94 runs against the Southerns in the Faithwear Inter-Provincial One-Day competition.

In 2008, he was part of the Zimbabwe Under-19 team’s unsuccessful trip to the Youth World Cup in Malaysia.

He also played in the Australian Big Bash League for Melbourne Renegades between 2013 and 2014. Mire’s last match for Zimbabwe was on July 14 this year during the tour of Ireland.

Mire bowed out of the game after representing his country in two Tests, 47 ODIs and nine T20s, scoring over 1000 runs.