Former Zimbabwe Prisons Boss Paradzai Zimondi Dies From Covid-19

By Staff Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Commissioner General Retired Major General Paradzai Zimondi has died from Covid-19.

He was 73.

Zimondi was among former President Robert Mugabe’s close allies and constituted a group of service chiefs credited for keeping the late leader’s rein from fierce challenge by the opposition,

His death comes hard of the heels of those of Manicaland provincial affairs minister Ellen Gwaradzimba, ministers Sibusiso Moyo, Joel Biggie Matiza, ex-education minister Aeneas Chigwedere and ex-Zanu PF MP Christopher Chigumba who all died in a single week.

The country battles a severe Covid-19 outbreak in which cases have accelerated to 30 000 with deaths now nearing 1 000.