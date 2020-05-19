Four Arrested For Stealing 30 Goats, 5 Sheep

Spread This News











By Mbekezeli Ncube

POLICE in Bulawayo have confirmed the arrest of four men in connection with stealing 30 goats and five sheep from two villagers at Homestead in Kezi, Matabeleland South last Friday.

The suspects are Tinashe Masambu (25), Milton Mlilo (25), Meliwethu Maphosa (18) and Mbuso Dube (29).

Police provincial spokesperson for Bulawayo province, Inspector Abednigo Ncube outlined the details leading to the arrest.

“I can confirm that we arrested and are investigating four accused persons for stealing 30 goats and five sheep,” he said.

“They took the livestock into an unregistered kombi which was driven by the fourth accused Dube. The matter was reported at Sun Yat Sen police station. 16 goats were stolen from the first complainant while 14 goats and five sheep were looted from the other.”

On the day and in the afternoon, Mlilo sold a goat for R500 to Wandile Mlalazi of Pumula South who was later spotted by one of the complainants who was looking for her stolen goats at a livestock selling area in Kelvin Industrial sites in Bulawayo.

This prompted the complainant to make a report to police the at Western Commonage Police Station.

Police questioned Mlalazi who gave them information before asking him to make a call to Mlilo. The police later proceeded to Old Pumula suburb where they apprehended Masambu, Mlilo, and Maphosa.

“The trio led the police officers to Iminyela where Dube was arrested. Police managed to recover eight live goats and two sheep as well as one carcass while other goats are yet to be recovered as investigations are in progress.

“The four are currently detained at ZRP Western Commonage while investigations are in progress,” said Ncube.

Meanwhile, villagers at Homestead in Kezi have pleaded with the police to intervene and restore order in their area due to anti-social behaviour happening in the area.

“Our place is now a hot-spot for thieves. Just recently they stole 12 solar panels from our clinic in a space of a week. We think they are also the ones who stole the goats. I am also a victim because my donkey was stolen by someone from our neighbouring village who tied its mouth using a wire.

“The donkey spent several days without eating or drinking and the matter is now in the hands of the village head for us to resolve the conflict,” Owen Ncube told NewZimbabwe.com.