Four Borrowdale men caught in possession of electricity cables and conductors worth over US$12k

By Paul Katanda

FOUR men from Borrowdale were brought before the Harare magistrates courts answering to charges of theft after they were caught in possession of core armored cable, copper bars and copper conductors worth over US$12 400.

Tawanda Dururu (39), Rangarirai Dumudumu (32), Tanaka Pawandiwa (19) and Gedeon Pawandiwa (27) appeared before Harare magistrate Learnmore Mapiya and were granted ZW$50 000 bail each.

They will appear back in court on July 22 2022.

Allegations are that on July 6 this year at around 1300hours, Dumudumu was arrested by police officers for not wearing a face mask.

It is alleged that, Dumudumu was carrying a black satchel when he was arrested and when the police searched it, they found Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company electric copper conductors.

He was then referred to CID Minerals Flora and Fauna Unit Harare for further management.

Dumudumu was interviewed by the detectives and he implicated others as the source of the copper conductors and he led the detectives to Tanaka’s place of residence where he was then apprehended.

Tanaka told the detectives that he stole the copper cable from Dururu’s house where they spent the night burning them together with Gedeon.

Takaka led the detectives to Dururu’s place of residence where they arrested him together with Gedeon.

The detectives searched Dururu’s place and recovered 3, 120mm core armored cables, 31 ZESA electricity copper bars and 3 burnt copper armored cables.

Dururu told the detectives that he had bought the copper conductors, 3 armored copper cables and the electricity copper bars from someone he did not give a name.