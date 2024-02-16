Four children lock themselves inside a car, suffocate to death

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

FOUR children, aged three to four, died of suffocation inside a parked vehicle in Harare’s Hopley suburb on Thursday evening.

Police said the children, two boys and two girls were found deceased after they locked themselves inside the vehicle.

The victims who were last seen playing in the street, entered the vehicle unnoticed, locked themselves inside and succumbed to suffocation as temperatures soared to 29°C.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a sad incident in which Allen Busiri (3), Anotidaishe Mutize (4), Ashley Matowe (3) and Kudzaishe Tsuro (3) died on 15th February 2024.

“The four juveniles opened the rear passenger door of a Black Toyota Chaser motor vehicle, registration number ADE 2684 (non-runner).

“They went in and closed the door. The vehicle which has tinted windows was parked at a house in Hopely Zone 1, Harare between 12 noon and 1900 hours.

“The victims suffocated while in the vehicle.

“Their bodies were found lying lifeless in the motor vehicle at 1900 hours,” police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said in a statement Friday.

Police said more details will be availed in due course.