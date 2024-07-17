Four dead, 18 injured in commuter omnibus accident 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

FOUR people died while 18 others sustained injuries after a commuter omnibus they were travelling in was involved in a road traffic accident Monday evening.

The vehicle reportedly veered off the road and overturned three times before landing on its side.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the tragedy.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 3-kilometre peg along Hamutyinei Road, Gweru on July 15, 2024, at around 1600 hours.

“Four people died whilst 18 others were injured when a Toyota Hiace kombi with 21 passengers on board veered off the road and overturned three times before landing on its right side,” police said in a statement.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital for post-mortem while seventeen (17) injured victims were admitted at the same hospital. One other victim was referred to Bulawayo United Hospitals for further treatment.