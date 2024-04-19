Four Defense Forces members die in road accident

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

FOUR Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) members died while others were injured in a car accident which occurred at the 180 km peg on the Harare-Bulawayo road Wednesday night.

The four are Brigadier General Shadreck Vezha, Major Thabani Ncube, Major Mqondisi Gumbo and a decommissioned member Sergeant Chakabaiwa.

According to unconfirmed reports the vehicle carrying ZDF members travelling towards Kadoma, attempted to overtake another vehicle and entered the opposing lane, causing a direct collision with a Mazda CX-5 heading towards Kwekwe.

In a statement, Defense Minister Oppah Muchinguri expressed her condolences to the ZDF fraternity and the families of the departed.

“I have learnt with shock and sadness the tragic death of four members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and injury of other four members in a road traffic accident near Kwekwe along the Harare – Bulawayo highway on 16 April 2024.

“The unfortunate loss of lives and injuries occurred at a time when the country is preparing to celebrate 44 years of independence.

“While the nation is in a celebratory mood, your People’s Force participates with a heavy heart and deep sorrow. We share the grief and pain with His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Cde Dr E D Mnangagwa, the family and the nation as a whole as we mourn the departed.

“May our dear Lord comfort you during this difficult moment. I also wish a speedy recovery to those who are in agony and admitted in hospital,” Muchinguri said.