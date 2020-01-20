Four die in Nigeria oil pipeline fire

AFP

Four people were killed and several shops and vehicles burnt after thieves breached a fuel pipeline in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub, causing an explosion, emergency services said on Monday.

The incident, which happened on Sunday evening in the Abule-Egba area, is the latest in a long string of such accidents.

“We recovered the bodies of two men, a woman and her child from the scene of the fire around 4:00 this morning,” Ibrahim Farinloye, acting zonal coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), told AFP.

“Several buildings, shops and some articulated vehicles were engulfed in the inferno,” he said.