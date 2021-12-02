Four Employees Steal $1,4m From Tyre Services

Spread This News

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

NATIONAL Tyre Services employees appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court Wednesday facing fraud charges involving the sale of tyres worth $1,4 million.

The four suspects, Paul Chingwanangwana (50), a counter salesman, Martha Chawapuwa (50), sales coordinator, Allen Mazvita Tatire (43), sales and administration manager, and Lewis Msusa (47) appeared before Magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

The four were remanded in custody for bail ruling this Thursday.

National Tyre Services is being represented by Portia Ruzande, the audit and security manager.

Allegations are that between December 2020 to November 2021, the four employees who were working at Msasa branch of National Tyre Services when they acted in common purpose to defraud their employees.

The fifth accomplice, George Saruchera, who is employed as an accountant and is on the run.

It is alleged the four accused fraudulently issued invoices without proof of payment purporting as if some customers had purchased goods.

They would then use the invoices to steal stocks, and at times, they would steal cash paid by customers.

The matter was reported to the police, and on November 27, the accused were arrested and interviewed before they also implicated Saruchera.