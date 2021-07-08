Four Get 9 Year Jail Term Each For Ivory Possession

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

FOUR Harare men will each spend the next nine years in jail after they were slapped with a mandatory nine-year mandatory for illegal possession of ivory.

The four are Tinashe Fifitini (28), Joseph Tondoro (43), Kilford Mutandi (30), and Chamunorwa Mavhunga (26) were convicted after a full trial during which they denied the charges arguing they were arrested while seeking help at a traditional healer’s place in Budiriro, Harare.

However, Harare Magistrate Barbara Mateko found them guilty after prosecutor Francesca Mukumbiri proved they were unlawfully keeping the ivory.

The quartet was facing charges of unlawful possession of unmarked raw ivory.

According to the state, on September 24 last year, at around 11 am police detectives received information the four convicts were in possession of ivory and looking for potential buyers.

The court heard Detective Sergeant Banhu called Fifitini on his mobile number purporting to be a buyer and Fifitini asked the detective to him meet at David Livingston Primary School along Livingston Road.

Fifitini then met Banhu at the agreed place and he agreed to sell the ivory to him before they drove to Harare Post Office where they met Mavhunga who was said to be close to the person who had the ivory in Budiriro.

The court heard that Fifitini asked Banhu to drive to Budiriro and upon arrival, Mavhunga went inside the house where he brought Mutandi and Tondoro with a sack containing the ivory.

The four were immediately arrested by undercover detectives who were following behind their vehicle.