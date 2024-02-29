Four killed in police truck, bus head-on collision 

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

FOUR people, two of them police officers, died on Wednesday after a Mahindra truck and a Trip Trans bus collided head-on at Mapinga escarpment.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the fatal road traffic accident.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident in which four people were killed when a Trip Trans bus collided with a ZRP Mahindra vehicle at the 65-kilometre peg along Harare-Chirundu road on February 28, 2024,” said Nyathi.

Eyewitnesses said the Mahindra truck from ZRP Chinhoyi was speeding although it could not be immediately ascertained what caused the accident.

Meanwhile, four people were killed whilst 13 others were injured when a Toyota Quantum vehicle with 19 passengers was involved in a head-on collision with a Sino truck with four passengers on board at the 113-kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road on Monday at around 1500 hours.

Victims’ bodies were taken to St Luke Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured were admitted at the same hospital.