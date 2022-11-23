Four men suspected to be foreigners found dead in a bushy area along Harare-Nyamapanda Road 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) are investigating the death of four men suspected to be foreigners whose bodies were discovered in a bushy area along Harare-Nyamapanda Road.

Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

It is assumed the victims died while being trafficked to another country.

They are believed to have suffocated in the container they were traveling in before their bodies were dumped in the bush.

The men are yet to be formally identified and police said they have engaged the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) for further investigations.

“The victims are suspected to have suffocated in the container they were traveling in and the bodies were dumped in the area.

“The ZRP has engaged Interpol for further investigations in terms of the victims’ identification and for the law to take its course on possible suspects,” said Nyathi.

“The ZRP confirms that investigations are being conducted in connection with the discovery of four bodies of male adults on 11 November 2022 at a bushy area near the174-kilometre peg along Harare – Nyamapanda Road, Suswe Pass, Mudzi, Mutoko.

“Once the police establish the full details, the public will be informed accordingly,” the statement reads.

In another case, on November 21 2022, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Harare acted on received information and arrested Honest Shumba (33), Allen Shumba (37) and a foreign national, Stanley Eze (45) at a lodge along David Morgan Crescent, Avondale in connection with unlawful dealing in cocaine.

“The suspects were found in possession of 105 grammes of cocaine with a street value of ZW$5 880 000.”

The three are due to appear in court.