Four minor children burnt to death by relative

By Staff Reporter

A woman from Mafarirakwa Village, Marange, Violet Muchimwe lost all her four minor children on Saturday after they were burnt to death by her uncle.

The uncle, Tonderai Muchimwe (43) was according to the police, also burnt beyond recognition after he sprinkled petrol on himself and the four minors.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying investigations are underway.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the death of four (4) family members, Tonderai Muchimwe (43), Ashton Mundoko (12), Quinton Mundoko (7) and Tamari Mundoko (5) and the injury of a female juvenile, Takunda Mundoko (14), in a fire incident which occurred at Mafararikwa Village, Marange on 29th July 2023 at about 0400 hours.

“On 29th July 2023 at about 0000 hours, Tonderai Muchimwe broke into the room in which his niece, Violet Muchimwe (35) and her four (4) children, Takunda Mundoko, Ashton Mundoko, Quinton Mundoko and Tamari Mundoko, were sleeping in. Tonderai Muchimwe who was armed with a knife demanded to have sexual intercourse with his niece, leading to a scuffle.

“Violet Muchimwe fled leaving her children behind. Tonderai Muchimwe sprinkled petrol in the house and set the house on fire. As a result, Tonderai Muchimwe, Ashton Mundoko, Quinton Mundoko and Tamari Mundoko were burnt beyond recognition whilst Takunda Mundoko sustained burns all over the body after escaping out of the room through the window,” read the statement.

The police are also investigating an incident surrounding the death of Emily Kamugiya (65), Letina Chimuka (70) and Maxwell Josi (12) after the thatched bedroom they were sleeping in was set on fire by an unknown suspect on 30th July 2023 at Chitimbe Village, Muzarabani.