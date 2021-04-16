Four Buhera Minors Burn To Death

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

FOUR minors belonging to the same family were burnt to death after a hut they were sleeping in caught fire leading to the roof collapsing.

Police confirmed the tragic incident adding that investigations were in progress.

The incident happened in Machaka village under Chief Nerutanga in Buhera Monday.

Manicaland province police spokesperson, Inspector Luxson Chananda said the incident happened around 9pm while the family had retired to bed.

He identified the deceased as Tanyaradzwa Macheka (6), Takudzwa Machaka (6), Tinotenda Machaka (3) and Rumbidzai Chikoho (13). Tanyaradzwa and Takudzwa were twins.

Chananda said on April 12 around 7pm, the deceased`s minors mother Melody Zimondi (31) retired to bed in the kitchen hut with her children after having supper.

It is reported that they did not have lamp or candle in their room when they went to sleep.

Around 9pm on the same night, Zimondi woke up after she was chocked by smoke and discovered that the house was on fire.

“She got out of the house and cried for help. Paul Machaka, aged 58, rushed to the scene and managed to rescue Tinotenda and Rumbi before the roof collapsed,” said the police spokesperson.

Tino and Rumbi sustained serious and were rushed to Murambinda hospital were they were pronounced dead on arrival.

Takudzwa and Tanyaradzwa were burnt to death.

The matter was reported to police who attended scene.