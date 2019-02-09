Four TM supermarket managers in $1,1 million fraud

By Audience Mutema

FOUR TM supermarket managers have been hauled before the courts on accusations of duping their employer of $1, 1 million.

They are Taurai P Madziwanzira (28), Silas Munyoro (33), Tafara Matanga (33) and Talkmore Mutsago (36).

Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa was Friday set to hear their bail application.

The complainant in the matter is TM Supermarket, being represented in court by its finance manager Raymond Matsetswa.

Madziwanzira is employed as an administrator at the supermarket’s Marondera branch.

Munyoro is also employed as an administrator at TM Supermarket at Kwekwe branch.

Matanga and Mutsago are both employed as accounting bookkeepers based at TM Supermarkets Head office, Msasa Harare.

The four were allegedly acting in connivance with Daison Mudakari TM supermarket, accounting bookkeeper based at Head office, Eria Mukono branch manager for TM Chinhoyi south, Steven Muzambi branch administrator for TM Kariba and Tavapo Nyangwaira, who are yet to be arrested.

Prosecutor Shepherd Makonde alleges that the quartet and their alleged accomplices hatched a plan to defraud TM supermarkets and registered an Ecocash Merchant line in the name of the Nyangwaira.

Court head Thursday that after they had registered the line during the period from January 2018 to January 31, 2019, Mudziwanzira, Munyoro, Mukono and Muzambi transferred some funds which they had realised from the sales made by Marondera $415 600, Kwekwe $595 550, Chinhoyi $59 300 and Kariba $36 600 to the registered line.

After the fraudulent transfers, they would send Ecocash sales amounts, less the amounts stolen, to Matanga, Mutsago and Mudakari and receive Ecocash transaction reports from Econet Wireless Zimbabwe showing the actual sales figures made by respective branches.

To cover up for the offence, Matanga, Mutsago and Mudakari would manipulate Ecocash transaction reports from Econet to tally with the figures and send them by Mudziwanzira , Munyoro, Mukono and Muzambi.

The manipulated amounts would then be sent to the finance manager for banking.

They would then share the proceeds amongst themselves by transferring the fraudulently acquired funds from the merchant line into their respective Ecocash lines.

The total value defrauded is $1 107 050 and nothing was recovered.