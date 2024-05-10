Four Zimbabweans arrested in South Africa for smuggling counterfeit petroleum oil

Spread This News

By Tinei Tuhwe

South African Police have arrested four Zimbabwean suspects in Centurion and seized counterfeit petroleum oil worth over R200 000.

A team of members from the National Counterfeit Unit and Commercial Crimes Investigations (CCI) obtained a search and seizure warrant and proceeded to an identified address in Monavoni, a suburb on the outskirts of Centurion, Gauteng.

“Police led an integrated takedown operation in Centurion on Tuesday, 07 May 2024 and seized a consignment of counterfeit petroleum oil products with an estimated value of R225 000; four Zimbabwean nationals were arrested.

“This resulted in the seizure of over 3000 litres of petroleum oil imitating well-known brands.

“Police subsequently arrested four Zimbabwean nationals whose residency status will be verified by the Department of Home Affairs.”

The suspects are expected to appear before a Pretoria Magistrates’ Court facing charges for the contravention of the Counterfeit Goods Act 37 of 1997.

In another case, the SAPS confirmed that a border policing team at Beitbridge port of entry during the execution of Operation Vala Umgodi seized seven inflatable boats worth thousands of rands at Limpopo River banks that are believed to have been used for smuggling counterfeit goods between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said “The boats were seized by the border policing team at the Beitbridge port of entry.”