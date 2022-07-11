Four ZRP detectives up for US$80k theft 

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

FOUR Harare detectives stationed at CID Highlands Police Station have been arrested after they allegedly diverted US$70 000 and jewellery worth US$10 000 stolen from a Belvedere family to personal use.

The four are Edward Mateta(49),Tinashe Matongo (32), Princes Mavis Matikiti (35) and Costa Davison aged 32.

A leaked police memo shows the four shared the loot with one Chris Fainoza, who is the informant in this case.

Fainoza still sold them out.

Investigations have established that Martha, wife to Fainoza’s young brother, stole the money in Belvedere and hid it in a compost at their place of residence in Vainona.

The memo shows the cops took the safe containing the stolen money to Hatcliff and forced it open using an iron bar.

According to the memo, on July 8, Fainoza called an intelligence officer only identified as Chidyamudungwe, who informed him that there was a stolen safe containing an undisclosed amount of cash and jewellery which was recovered by the detectives.

Fainoza also told the officer that Martha, who had been held over the money, had since been released.

Acting on the information, Chidyamudungwe, stationed at Harare PQH PI proceeded to house number 58 Bargate Road in Vainona, Harare where the alleged safe was kept.

He met Martha, who confirmed that she had just been dropped home by the accused.

Martha lied that Fainoza was her husband.

“She further said that the police officers (Detectives) had recovered the safe from the compost heap, which is within the house premises.

“She went further to show us the exact compost heap where the stolen safe was allegedly hidden,” reads part of the memo.

“Martha also revealed that Chris Fainoza, who is her husband, was still at CID Borrowdale Post with the arresting detectives.”

Chidyamudungwe then took Martha to CID Borrowdale Post, but they failed to locate the said detectives at their offices.

They then called Davison on his mobile and he said he was already on his way going home.

He, however, proposed to meet the PI Operatives at the Intersection of Harare Drive and Borrowdale Road.

After meeting Davison, he told them that he had dropped Fainoza at his place of residence.

They went home but he was not there.

They searched the house but did not find anything.

Chidyamudungwe left and went back to his office, but before he could settle, Martha called, informing him that her husband had arrived.

The intelligence officer went back and interviewed Fainoza, who disclosed that the suspects had broken the safe containing stolen money.

“Upon interviewing Chris, he indicated that he and the four detectives (D/A/I Mateta, D/Sgt Jaunza, D/Cst Matongo and D/Cst Matokiti) had proceeded to Hatcliffe where the detectives broke the safe using an iron bar.

“After breaking the safe, he was given cash (United States Dollars) which he did not count. After being dropped at his home by the four detectives, he went and hid his money in a nearby field adjacent to Harare Drive,” reads the memo.

Police Intelligence details and Davison and Fainoza proceeded to Harare Drive and cash amounting to US$4 000 was recovered, wrapped with a shoe sock.

Davison was asked to call his colleagues, who all ignored his plea with them to come to the police, and they all switched off their cellphones.

Preliminary investigations made indicated that the cash was stolen in Belvedere area and Martha is alleged to have stolen the cashbox and gone on to number 58 Bargate Road in Vainona, Harare to conceal the cash in the compost heap.

It was also established that Martha is wife to Fainoza’s young brother, Prince.

Davison is currently being held by the police and the cash was handed over OIC Police Intelligence.

The case was referred to CID Homicide for further management.

CID Homicide took over and preliminary Investigations have revealed that the money belonged to Shekhar Ashokrap Sankpal, aged 27.

It is alleged that there was US$70 000 and jewellery worth US$10 000 in a portable safe.