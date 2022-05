Spread This News

By Agencies Reims have this afternoon announced the contract renewal of Zimbabwe international midfielder Marshall Munetsi until the end of the 2025-26 season.

The 25-year-old has been with the Champagne side since 2019, having signed from South African outfit Orlando Pirates.

Munetsi has impressed in his two seasons in Ligue 1 thanks to his workrate and the miles he covers on the pitch, as well as his goalscoring prowess – 5 goals from midfield this season in 23 appearances.