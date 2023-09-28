FRANCE: Munetsi named in Ligue 1 Team of the Week

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe international Marshall Munetsi has been named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Week by the French daily newspaper L’Équipe following his impressive display for Stade de Reims on Tuesday evening.

The 27-year-old midfielder produced another superb performance after providing two assists for double scorer Keito Nakamura in his side’s upset 2-1 win over Lille in a Ligue 1 encounter.

Munetsi’s assists which came in a space of a few minutes ensured he was named as one of the top performers in the French topflight league during the week with a good rating of seven out of 10.

Munetsi’s first assist came with a header and then with a beautiful through-ball to the Japanese international Nakamura.

The midfielder now has three assists for the season, and sits in fifth place on the assists charts in addition to a goal.

Barring injuries, he is expected to be in action for Zimbabwe when the Warriors host Nigeria’s Super Eagles in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November, 2023.

Munetsi is one of the favourites to take over the Warriors captain’s armband from retired ex-skipper Knowledge Musona during the World Cup qualifiers.

The former Orlando Pirates midfielder made his debut for Zimbabwe in 2018, has made 23 appearances and scored one goal.