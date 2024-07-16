Fraud-accused business partners Chimombe, Mpofu denied bail; magistrate says duo might flee or reoffend

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

Controversial Harare businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu have been denied bail.

The two were locked up about a month ago following their arrest on allegations of defrauding the state of US$7 million in a Presidential Goat Scheme tender scam.

Chimombe and Mpofu deny the allegations.

The State opposed their bail submitting that there will be a public roar if the two are granted bail since their case is of national interest.

The prosecution also said the two were a flight risk among other arguments which were upheld by the court.

The presiding magistrate, Marewanazvo Gofa said it is her duty to uphold justice and granting the two bail will jeopardise the court’s role.

“The State has managed to proffer compelling reasons for the accused to be denied bail.

“Court hereby secures the needs of justice.

“The applicants might re-offend, cause people to demonstrate, they might flee to other countries, there are no bail conditions that alleviate these fears, bail is hereby denied,” she ruled.

Their lawyer, Ashiel Mugiya said they have instructions to appeal against the ruling at the High Court.

The two will be back in court on August 7 for their indictment to the High Court for trial.