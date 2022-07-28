Fraud accused businessman ordered to stand trial; as court dismisses refusal of further remand application

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

OFER Sivan, a Harare based businessman who has been in the papers on allegations of having externalised over US$30 million, has been ordered to stand trial on different fraud charges at the Rotten Row courts.

Sivan and his co-accused, his personal assistant Cassandra Myburg had, through their lawyers applied for refusal of further remand.

Regional magistrate Stanford Mambanje dismissed the application after the State said investigations had been completed while their ‘docket was now being perused for a second opinion by another prosecutor.’

Allegations are that Sivan and Myburg forged the signature of business partner Gilad Shabtai on Stanbic bank account opening forms for their Adlecraft Investments company.

The court heard that the two proceeded to open two bank accounts without the knowledge of Shabtai or co-director Munyaradzi Gonyora on September 23, 2020.

This was exposed by Gonyora after identifying anomalies with their company’s Stanbic bank accounts.

Shabtai has since written to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) detailing allegations against Sivan, while the latter has also written to the anti-graft body disputing the claims.

The matter was moved to August 16 to allow for completion of the process stated by the State.