WATCH: Fraud-accused Mpofu’s sister-in-law goes berserk, attacks journalists; family threatens to bar media from court 

By Staff Reporter

FRAUD-accused Moses Mpofu’s sister-in-law went berserk outside the Harare Magistrate court, Monday attacking journalists after the former’s bail application was deferred to Tuesday.

Tempers flared at the Harare Magistrate court as Mpofu’s sister-in-law attacked NewsDay journalist, Rejoice Phiri for filming a conversation between the accused and socialite Passion Java.

In a fit of rage, she grabbed NewZimbabwe.com crew’s equipment outside the court.

Java had come to court in solidarity with his associates who are charged with defrauding the government of US$7 million in the Presidential Goat Scheme.

The duo Monday applied for bail but it was pushed to Tuesday as the investigation officer continues to testify.

A Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (ZACC) official, Tuesday said the duo are a flight risk if they are to be granted bail claiming a watertight case against them.

As the duo spent another night behind bars, Mpofu’s sister-in-law could not hold back as she threatened the media.

She hurled insults at the journalists threatening unspecified harm.

Mpofu’s wife then threatened to bar journalists from attending court proceedings as her husband and his co-accused’s bid for freedom continues.