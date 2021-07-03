Fraudster Creams Off US$57 000 CBZ Farming Inputs

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A 28-year-old Lion’s Den man has been arraigned before the courts for allegedly defrauding CBZ AgroYield agricultural inputs worth US$57 470, 98 after presenting a fictitious loan application.

Washington Ongorani of Murereka, Lion’s Den in Chinhoyi appeared for initial remand Thursday before magistrate Lisa Mutendereki facing fraud as defined in Section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

He was granted $50 000 bail, coupled with other conditions, after his lawyer Fortune Murisi successfully lodged a bail application.

The matter was remanded to 14 July for routine remand.

The CBZ AgroYield is the complainant and is represented by its senior finance manager Clement Masinire.

The state, led by Tendai Tapi alleges that sometime in December last year, Ongorani and Rumbidzai Chamunogwa hatched a plan to defraud the lender with the latter acting as the farm owner.

However, Ongorani knew Chamunogwa did not own a farm and could not qualify to benefit from CBZ AgroYield’s inputs loan scheme under contract on special maize production for import substitution.

As a result, Ongorani and his accomplice connived and drafted a fake CBZ contract form in Chamunogwa’s name purporting the Department of Agritex Makonde district had confirmed she had 90 hectares of farmland suitable for maize production.

The court heard the counterfeit document did not have Agritex Makonde district’s serial numbers and had a fake contract number; (14/06/02/2508/M2021).

The document was also stamped using a fake date stamp purportedly from Agritex, as well as a forged signature of Moreblessings Chiwawa, a responsible authority who signs on behalf of the government.

It was further heard in court that the completed contract form was submitted to CBZ Bank Chinhoyi branch for the purpose of obtaining farming inputs.

On 10 December 2020, CBZ AgroYield, acting on the fake documents submitted by accused persons, entered into a farming contract with Chamunogwa.

Due to the misrepresentation, CBZ AgroYield issued one tonne maize seed, 46.5 tonnes Urea fertiliser, an unspecified quantity of chemicals, and 4 500 litres of diesel.

After receiving the inputs, Ongorani and Chamunogwa sold them on the black market and never used them to do farming.

As a result, CBZ AgroYield was prejudiced of US$57 470, 98 which is equivalent to ZWL$4 697 493, 87, and nothing was recovered.