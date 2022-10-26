Fraudster forges court order using magistrate’s stamp to ‘fix’ ex-wife; document sought to recover disputed property

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

AN unrepentant fraudster, ordered to clean a provincial magistrate’s office as part of community service, was at it again when he unlawfully took an official date stamp to authenticate a fake court order against his ex-wife.

Brian Chidoma Mandala (27) of Mpata Section, Chinhoyi on Monday appeared before Magistrate Rumbidzai Tshuma for sentencing in a case of fogery.

He was slapped with 24 months imprisonment, of which six were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

However, six months from a previous conviction involving dishonesty were evoked, meaning Mandala will spend an effective 24 months behind bars.

The complainant was the State represented by Eunice Milanzi, the convict’s estranged wife.

The State case, led by Clever Nyapfani, was that on October 11 this year at around 7:30am and at Chinhoyi Magistrates Courts, Mandala, a probationer doing unpaid work, was ordered to sweep the Provincial Head’s office.

Court heard that in the midst of his duties, the convict hatched a plan to forge a court order to recover disputed property from his ex-wife.

He scripted a handwritten document which he then ‘certified’ using the Provincial Magistrate’s date stamp.

The court heard that following the couple’s divorce, Milanzi took possession of property and gave a four-plate stove, a blanket, a comforter and five empty buckets to Diana Kampanga for safekeeping.

The court heard on October 12, 2022, Mandala proceeded to Kampanga’s residence armed with the fake court order, which instructed her to immediately surrender the property to him.

Mandala was handed the property valued at US$380 and left the counterfeit document in the hands of one Shamiso Emisipo as Kampanga was not at home.

His former wife was later informed of the development and she reported the matter to police, leading to the discovery the document was forged and not genuine.

Mandala was then arrested for forgery.