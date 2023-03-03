Fraudsters arrested at Apostolic sect shrine

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

POLICE have arrested a two fraudsters targeting business people using fake USD notes.

The suspects Chrispen Kutira (42) and Everson Kabura (38) were nabbed at a Masowe shrine in Mtapa, Gweru.

“Events leading to their arrest are that, on March 1 2023, Kutira allegedly unlawfully entered into their female victim’s house on the pretext he wanted to see her husband and suddenly indecently hugged her.

“The complainant was not happy by these actions and threatened to call neighbours resulting in the suspect running away and got into a Grey Ford Ranger which she managed to capture its vehicle registration number AEC 6337,” said Mahoko.

It has been gathered that a police report was made to and around 1400 hours the same day, the police picked information to the effect that the same vehicle had been seen parked near a Masowe shrine near Mtapa roundabout.

“Acting upon the information, police raided the suspects and arrested them. It was further established that the suspects had defrauded a fuel attendant when they bought fuel using a counterfeit US$100 on 23 February 2023 in Gweru,” he said.