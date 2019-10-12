Freak gun accident leaves cop injured in Masvingo

File pic: A police officer in Masvingo is battling for his life after a colleague discharged a firearm accidentally on him

By Tonderai Saharo

A police officer is currently battling for his life at Masvingo Provincial Hospital after his colleague accidentally shot him in the abdomen while trying to unload a pistol which they had seized from a civilian.

National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations are still underway.

“I have received the report of the incident but I am yet to get the full details,” Nyathi said

However, sources in Masvingo said the incident happened on Tuesday in the high density suburb of Rujeko when the two police officers identified as Constables Sam Nyanbuwa and Masendure tracked down a civilian whom they had noticed was carrying the firearm.

“There were off duty when they noticed one Chengetai Musiyarira was carrying a fire arm in his pocket and they suspected him of being an armed robber. They then trailed him as he walked about in the neighborhood

‘The two officers then caught up with Musiyarira and they asked to search him. He complied and headed over the gun to Constable Masendu.

“As Masendu was unloading the pistol he accidentally discharged the fire arm and shot his colleague below the abdomen,” said the source.

However another source added that after the incident, the pistol was found to have a valid license number and was due to expire in 2020

Constable Nyambuwa was rushed to Masvingo Provincial Hospital where he is currently admitted.